FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of a plan to address 377 bridges throughout Trumbull County that are in need of repair or replacement, Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced Tuesday that work will begin this year or early next on one in Farmington Township.

Farmington Bridge #16 on Housel Craft Road over Mud Run, between Stroups Hickox Road and Hoffman Norton Road will be replaced.

The work is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 or the spring of 2024.

During construction, Housel Craft Road at the bridge will be closed for about 90 days. The detour will include Stroups Hickox Road, Geauga Portage Easterly Road and Hoffman Norton Road

Access will be maintained to all properties on the road.

Smith is seeking comments from anyone who may have concerns about the project. Those can be addressed to Gary W. Shaffer, P.E. by February 3, 2023, at Trumbull County Engineer’s Office, 650 North River Road N.W., Warren, Ohio 44483 or by email at hwshaffer@co.trumbull.oh.us or by phone at 330-675-2640.