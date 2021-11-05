Trumbull County basketball star makes mark at Duke

DURHAM, North Carolina (WKBN) – Out of Liberty High School, Bob Fleischer was named to the All-State Class AA First-Team after scoring 26.9 points per game as a senior in the 1970-71 season.

Fleischer, a 6’8 forward, played for three different coaches (Bucky Waters, Neill McGeachy and Bill E. Foster) during his three-year run as a Blue Devil. Duke was unable to post a winning record in any of the seasons he patrolled the paint.

However, Fleischer saw improvement from his sophomore to senior seasons. In 1972-73 (as a sophomore), Bob averaged 11 points and 8.5 rebounds. Then, in his junior season, he made a jump to a player who scored 15.7 points and 12.4 boards per outing. As a senior, he put together his best season as he averaged 17.2 points and 10.5 caroms while shooting 62% from the field and 77.1% from the foul line as Duke closed out the slate with an even 13-13 mark.

On May 29, 1975 – the Buffalo Braves selected Fleischer in the 1975 NBA Draft.

Bob Fleischer, F/Duke

Career: 78 games played; 14.6 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 55.9% FG

