Trumbull County bar receives citation after investigators report ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ patrons inside after 10 p.m.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County bar and restaurant received a citation “for violating health orders” from the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Agents reported visiting The Rig in Howland to conduct a compliance check and reported that it was open at 10:25 p.m. with approximately 100 customers inside.

Under orders from the Ohio Department of Health, all restaurants and bars must stop serving food and drink inside at 10 p.m. The order was extended through the new year in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Agents reported that customers were “shoulder to shoulder,” “with no social distancing measures in place.”

The Rig received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

WKBN reached out to The Rig for comment but hasn’t yet heard back.