WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Bar Association hosted its annual Law Day celebration on Monday.

This year’s theme was Cornerstones of Democracy.

Lawyers, judges, students and teachers all attended the luncheon at DiLucia’s in Warren.

Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin served as this year’s keynote speaker.

Winners of the association’s student essay and art competition were also presented with an award.

Bar Association President Judge Marty Nosich said they had more submissions for the contest this year than in years past.

“It’s nice to see one, the interest from the kids and two, how good they’re really doing with this… maybe it’s another future lawyer or judge in the mix based upon this,” he said.

Nosich hopes student participation continues to grow each year.