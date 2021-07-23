Trumbull County announces two COVID-19 clinics; mall gift cards part of incentive

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two vaccines clinics hosted by the Trumbull County Combined Health District are planned for next week.

A COVID-19 Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic will be held at the Eastwood Mall on Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 pm. in the former Lany Bryant space near Center Court.

TCCHD is now offering $25 Eastwood Mall Gift Cards to those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer or

Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at our vaccine clinics.

Another vaccine clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mesopotamia Fire Station. The address is 8800 State Route 534, Middlefield, Ohio.

This vaccine clinic will also have all three vaccines available including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Mall gift cards will not be given out at the Mesopotamia clinic, only at the Eastwood Mall location.

You can register for the clinics at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-in clinic appointments are also allowed.

To speed up your check-in process, the Trumbull County Health Department is strongly encouraging everyone to visit their website (www.tcchd.org) to download, print, and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Record form.

Bring the completed form along with your driver’s license or one form of identification with you

to the clinic.

The Pfizer vaccine is eligible for those 12 years old and older. Minors must have a parent with them to receive the vaccine.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for host 18 years old and older.