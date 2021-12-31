Trumbull County animal shelter sees huge increase in surrenders

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy year for the Animal Welfare League — they’ve taken in more animals and doubled the number of humane calls they’ve responded to. In fact, in 2021, they took in more animals than they have in the last decade.

As of December 30, the Animal Welfare League has taken in 1,241 animals at the shelter this year, that’s about 280 more than they took in the year before.

“To jump up to over 1,200 has been pretty significant for us,” said Lori Shandor, CEO of the Animal Welfare League.

Animals go to the shelter for different reasons, some are transferred from full pounds or rescues, others are surrendered by their owners or through humane cases.

“It’s very important that we’re out there, that we’re doing the work we’re doing and protecting these animals,” Shandor said.

Shandor says humane calls almost doubled in the past year too, going from 1,152 calls last year. She expects to reach 2,000 when the numbers are tallied for 2021.

“Our humane department has become a lot more active in the last three years. So more people are calling in and reporting concerns which is wonderful. The other thing is we’ve seen a huge increase in abandonment cases,” she said.

Shandor says the organization also saw a huge jump in abandonment cases after the eviction moratorium expired.

She says the Animal Welfare League is Trumbull County’s only humane agency and it depends on the community.

“We don’t receive any funding from the county or any government entities so we are fully funded by private donations. So we rely on the community a lot, not only to report the concerns of animal neglect and cruelty but also to help us financially,” she said.

To learn more about the Animal Welfare League, you can visit their website.