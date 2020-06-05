Trumbull County animal cruelty case moved to different court

The case against a mother and son accusing them of animal cruelty and torture was dismissed from one court last week, which lacked jurisdiction

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – One week after the animal cruelty case against a Trumbull County mother and son was dismissed, the pair are now facing charges once again in a different court.

Ronata Phillips and Adam Keim pleaded not guilty Friday morning at their arraignment in Central District Court.

Last week, their case was dismissed in Newton Falls Municipal Court when it was determined the court lacked jurisdiction since Phillips’ home on Durst Colebrook Road is in Greene Township.

Charges of torture, animal cruelty and harmful pests were filed Tuesday in Central District Court.

It stems from when humane agents searched their property as part of an ongoing investigation into their animals’ conditions in October 2019.

At the time, agents seized 98 domestic, agricultural and exotic animals.