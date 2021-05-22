Trumbull County animal charity holds low cost pet vaccinations

Some pets got their rabies and distemper shots Saturday

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – People aren’t the only ones getting vaccinated. Some pets got their rabies and distemper shots Saturday.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County had one of their low cost vaccination clinics.

It was set up as first come, first serve for eight dollars a shot.

A volunteer would take the pet inside to get their shot while the owner waited due to COVID-19 protocols.

Animals required to get the rabies vaccine are dogs, cats and ferrets.

“Rabies is a very dangerous disease for all animals. Anything as simple as a bite can transfer rabies, so it’s really important, and it’s also the law to have your animals vaccinated for rabies,” said Lori Shandor, CEO of the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Shandor says they plan to do another vaccination clinic before the end of 2021, but they don’t have a date planned yet.