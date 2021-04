It's been closed since November

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Monday, the Trumbull County Administration building will reopen to the public.

It’s been closed since November because of COVID-19.

If you need to go, they’re asking you to call ahead and check availability for the service you need.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be maintained.

The building on High Street NW will open at 8:30 a.m.