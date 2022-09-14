WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two new 911 dispatchers will soon be starting at the Trumbull County 911 Center.



Commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda voted to approve hiring the new dispatchers. Commissioner Niki Frenchko was absent from the meeting.

The county’s newest 911 center employees are scheduled to begin this month.

Earlier this year, First News reported on the need for applicants to fill open positions.

Since then, after a contract wage reopener, the starting salaries for new, inexperienced dispatchers increased by almost $3 to $16.51 an hour.

Cantalamessa says it made the county a more competitive place of employment for these essential workers.

“911 is our lifeline to someone that is in need, is in a disaster or dangerous situation,” he said.

Trumbull County 911 Director Patty Goldner said she would like to hire a few more people before the end of the year to get staffing up to 32 dispatchers. She would like to have 35 dispatchers working at the 911 Center early next year.