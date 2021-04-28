Trumbull commissioners consider state performance audit

The audit would take six to nine months

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners are considering a performance audit from the Auditor of State’s Office.

Brent Grace, performance project manager for the Auditor of State, addressed commissioners Wednesday explaining what his office will look at if commissioners agree to the audit, which is voluntary.

Grace said the audit will focus on efficiency and effectiveness and will look at things such as industry standards, cost-benefit analysis and process improvement. It would also look at how Trumbull County operates compared to similar counties in the state.

Recommendations would be made based on the findings of the audit, but commissioners would not be required to accept them.

The audit would take six to nine months to complete at a cost of $75,000 to $100,000, which Grace said could be mostly covered through the auditor’s office.

Commissioner Niki Frenchko supported the idea of a performance audit, specifically asking to look into staffing and why some county employees are working 6.5 hours and being paid for 8, she said.

Commissioners Frank Fuda and Mauro Cantalamessa said they would consider the audit if Grace could provide information as to what recommendations his office has made to other counties and if those recommendations were effective.

Grace said he would work to deliver the information about other county performance audits in the state, and commissioners said they will explore the issue by making calls to other Ohio municipalities that were audited.

No other action was taken.