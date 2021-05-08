33 News at 6

Trumbull Combined Health District gives out COVID-19 vaccine at Eastwood Mall

The Trumbull Combined Health District was giving out about 70 Moderna vaccines

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – People shopping at the Eastwood Mall had the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

The Trumbull Combined Health District was giving out about 70 Moderna vaccines.

First News was told there was a line of about 20 people before the clinic opened at 1 p.m. They felt the mall was a good spot because of the amount of people going through.

First News also asked why they believe there has been a slowdown of people getting vaccines.

“I think the slowdown is because it’s readily available at a lot of places, at least 30 different places, in the county. We’re here. We’re not doing appointments, it’s just walk-ins,” said Kris Wilster of Trumbull Combined Health District.

“Well, I work at a grocery store, like in the public, so I felt it would probably be the best idea so I don’t get it,” said Brigette Schultz, who received the vaccine Saturday.

The clinic at the Eastwood Mall will be going on for the next six weeks.

