TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Some Trumbull County residents have noticed increases in their water and sewer bills, and not everyone is happy about it.

When customers go to the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer website, there’s a notice at the top of the screen advising residents of the bill increases.

The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer serves about 21,500 sewer customers and about 11,600 water customers. An increase to residents’ sewer bill became effective Oct. 1.

Increasing rates is something County Commissioner Frank Fuda and his peer Mauro Cantalamessa voted “yes” for. The sewer rates will see increases per 1,000 gallons for a few years.

“We’re working in the negative, and the only way to solve that is to increase rates,” Fuda said.

“The first increase went from 6.66 to 7.50, and then between 2022 and 2026 we have gradual increases of eventually that will be up to 9.75,” said Trumbull County sanitary engineer Gary Newbrough.

Sewer customers will also see about a dollar increase for the replacement and improvement fund as well. The increasing costs is something Commissioner Niki Frenchko didn’t support.

“We need to look at ourselves, we need to look inside the department to see how we can save money, what can we do internally,” Frenchko said.

However, Newbrough disagrees.

“There’s no there’s no fat to cut here as far as internally that I know of,” Newbrough said.

According to commissioners and Newbrough, customers could see another increase to their bill — this time for water. Commissioners will vote on the issue in the coming weeks.