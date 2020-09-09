Trumbull Co. wastewater treatment plant undergoing multi-million dollar upgrades

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A wastewater treatment plant in Trumbull County is undergoing a multi-million dollar improvement project.

The Mosquito Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is in the middle of $32 million worth of improvements.

“It was just time for some of the equipment to be replaced because of its age,” said wastewater superintendent Bill Durst.

At the plant on Wednesday, crews were working on the new equalization lagoon and sludge processing center.

A third secondary clarifier is also being added to the site, not to mention upgrades to existing infrastructure.

“We’re talking about sewage pumps and some of the collector mechanisms inside the clarifiers. Basically, a lot of it was just galvanized steel that over the years has started to rust and rot,” Durst said.

Part of the upgrades includes new equipment to the aeration tanks where the actual breakdown of the sewage takes place.

The plant hasn’t been upgraded since the mid-1980s.

The project is being paid for with a roughly $25 million, 30-year low-interest loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority. The rest is coming from the plant’s replacement and improvement fund.

“Customers contribute to that based on their monthly bill. So we’ve been saving that money for this project,” Durst said.

The facility services about 8,000 customers in Howland, Cortland and parts of Bazetta, Weathersfield and Warren.

Durst said with the improvements, the plant’s capacity will increase by about 25% and will be able to handle 5.25 million gallons of sewage per day.

“It will help us handle the additional flows. So the more flow we can get to the plant, the less opportunity there is for backups in the system,” Durst said.

The project is expected to be completed sometime in October 2021.

Durst said improvements to the Brookfield Wastewater Treatment Plant are still in the design phase. They hope to take it out to bid by the end of this year. The cost for that project is estimated at $20 million.