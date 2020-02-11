Trumbull Co. townships bring Niles annexation issue to commissioners

People in Howland and Weathersfield have concerns about the possibility of portions of their township becoming Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Tensions were high inside of the Trumbull County commissioners’ hearing room Tuesday afternoon, all over the possibility of Niles annexing parts of Howland and Weathersfield townships.

People packed into the room for what was supposed to be an economic development summit. Questions from the crowd kept diverting back to the annexation issue.

At one point during his own presentation, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Guy Coviello said a $10 million project is in jeopardy because of the controversy.

Leaders from Weathersfield and Howland told commissioners they just want Niles to come to the discussion table.

“Obviously, the elephant in the room, though, was the annexation and a lot of the tensions and a lot of the uncertainty that surrounds that,” Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said.

Commissioners hope to be able to facilitate a discussion between the City of Niles and the townships.