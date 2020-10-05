Trumbull Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Fowler man

Officials say Smith has memory issues and they are concerned for his safety

FOWLER, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is looking a man who was reported missing out of Trumbull County on Monday.

Randall Robert Smith, 65, is 5’5″ and 240 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing suspenders, a dark blue baseball cap and blue jeans.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith left his Bushnell Campbell Road home in Fowler on foot at 4:30 a.m. and hasn’t returned.

Officials say Smith has memory issues and they are concerned for his safety.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred to the investigating law enforcement agency.