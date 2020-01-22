Trumbull Co. sheriff addresses concerns over shooting range at fairgrounds

Community members who came to a public meeting Wednesday wondered about the noise and why they weren't told about it sooner

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – There was a public meeting in Trumbull County Wednesday to clear the air. The sheriff was tired of sending deputies elsewhere for firearm practice, so he got permission to build a shooting range at the fairgrounds. But some community members are concerned.

Right now, the future shooting range is just a pile of dirt over 20 feet high. The wall behind the targets will be 24-feet thick.

“If there’s concern about stray rounds leaving our range, that doesn’t happen,” Sheriff Paul Munroe said.

He explained his office needs the shooting range for required training. It will not be a range where the public can shoot their guns.

The sheriff anticipates the range being used four days every three months.

“If I hear gunshots, I kind of would like to know if it’s you guys or someone else and do I need to run,” one resident said at the meeting.

“Are we going to put a public announcement out every time that our deputies have to go down and shoot out? No, we’re not going to do that,” Munroe said.

The range has only cost $2,000 for materials and wages for other county employees who are putting it together.

Many people complained about no one knowing it had been approved in August. And there were plenty of concerns about the gunfire disturbing the peace.

“Give us a chance and then come see us,” Munroe said. “You haven’t even given us a chance. You’re already assuming there’s going to be all these noise complaints.”

The range will be closed during every event at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds. Only the sheriff’s office can shoot there. It’s not for other departments.

Some people wanted the shooting range to be open to them in an era of consolidated resources.

“We pay for every police officer in this county and we rely on every police officer for protection, not just the sheriff’s department,” another resident said.

Everyone wished this public discussion would’ve taken place sooner, saying it would’ve solved some of the issues.

The shooting range should be ready by summer.