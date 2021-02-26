Trumbull Co. school employees receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose

On Friday, 2,300 people signed up to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County school employees have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, 2,300 people signed up to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center and Discount Drug Mart teamed up to host the clinic at the former TJ Maxx location in Niles.

The ESC says getting staff vaccinated serves as an added layer of protection and is a big help getting students back into the classroom full time.

“I’m glad to finally be able to end the pandemic and get our kids back into school and safely be with our students,” said Carmel Gonzalez, Hubbard High School Intervention Specialist.

Those who received the vaccine will receive the second dose on March 19.