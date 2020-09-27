Trumbull Co. organization remembers German heritage with Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest on the Square was gearing up for their 2020 celebration, but like everything else this year, COVID-19 switched up their plans

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday in Trumbull County, an Oktoberfest celebration brought the sights and sounds of German culture to many.

“We didn’t want to go a year where we didn’t have anything,” said Meghan Reed of the Trumbull County Historical Society.

“I was like absolutely that makes total sense,” said Adam Keck of Modern Methods Brewing Company.

Modern Methods Brewery has been teaming up with the Trumbull County Historical Society for years to host Oktoberfest, so it was an easy decision to host a drive-thru at their downtown location.

“We’re not on the Square dancing and eating bratwurst together, but you can take that home, tune into the live broadcast or tune into the broadcast and feel that connection,” Keck said.

“A lot of people don’t realize that German immigration started here early in the 1800’s,” Reed said.

Reed, with the Trumbull County Historical Society, says the Oktoberfest typically attracts a few hundred people.

The idea was to start an Oktoberfest celebration as a way to make some money for the organization, but more importantly, it was an effort to honor the German history in the area.

“When you look at census records from the 1820’s, 1830’s, 1840’s, there are a ton of German families that are moving to Warren and Trumbull County during that time period,” Reed said.

Volunteers even dressed the part, trying to make the most of the situation.

“Everything is authentically German from the food to the beer to the music,” Reed said.

The traditional German meal featured brats, sauerkraut, strudel and plenty of beer.