TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center has been recognized as a Center of Distinction.

This is the seventh year in a row the center has received an award from Healogis for it’s healing outcomes.

It was one of about 250 centers out of 600 in the U.S. to receive the award.

Last year, the Wound Healing Center had a 98% healing rate and the same rate for patient satisfaction.

Program Director Stephen Varkony says it shows most patients in their care are healing. He credits the hard work of the center’s nurses and physicians.

This comes as the center also marks Wound Care Awareness Week.