CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Monday, the Trumbull County Combined Health District will be closed while the agency relocates.

The new location is at 194 West Main Street in Cortland. The now-former office is located on Chestnut Street near downtown Warren.

The offices will be closed until Friday. However, they say staff will be monitoring its after-hours line for emergencies.

The new office should be open next week. Lobby hours at the new location will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.