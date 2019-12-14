Trumbull Co. engineer trying to keep leftover road materials for community use

Engineer Randy Smith wants to renegotiate an ODOT contract so the materials can stay in Trumbull County

(WYTV) – On Friday, Trumbull County engineer Randy Smith held a meeting with state lawmakers to make sure taxpayers are getting what they’re paying for.

The meeting was about the recycled pieces of road used to fix small potholes in the county. As of now, ODOT supplies them to the engineer’s office.

Smith said outside contractors have been able to own and therefore sell the materials due to specific language in their contracts.

Smith wants to renegotiate the contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation to make sure the materials can stay on the county’s lot for re-use in the community.

“The initial work was paid for by taxpayer money. We’re asking for the option to put in some type of bid item where the counties can acquire that material at that cost to bring to the county,” he said.

Senator Sean O’Brien was in attendance as well as state Representative Michael O’Brien.

The plan is to meet again next week to figure out the best way to bring these concerns to ODOT.