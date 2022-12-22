WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the pending winter storm, the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to check on the elderly.

The agency sent out an advisory Thursday.

“We are encouraging community members to make sure they check on their elderly neighbors and homebound residents and ensure that pets are kept safe and warm throughout this cold spell,” the agency wrote in a news release.

If you know of someone that needs assistance, contact the Warren Family Mission, Salvation Army Warren Corps, or dial 211.

Power outages are also a possibility, so residents should use caution when using space heaters or other alternate heating sources.

“If using generators to power a heat source, please make sure that the generator is located far enough away from the home in order to eliminate the threat of carbon monoxide emergencies,” the agency wrote.

Trumbull County EMA is monitoring the storm and is available 24/7 for questions or guidance by calling 330-675-6601 or 330-770-0222.