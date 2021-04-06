Trumbull Co. deputy firing tied to fatal crash in Portage County, records show

According to the requested records, officials say Young let an impaired man drive away from the scene, and that man later caused a fatal crash

(WKBN) – Officials with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office have released more details into the firing of Deputy Dallas Young.

According to records acquired by WKBN, officials say Young violated uniform standards of conduct while responding to a call for a man sleeping in an SUV at a Leavittsburg gas station on Dec 2.

That man, identified as 28-year-old Michael Haehner, of Ravenna, caused a fatal crash that left himself and another driver dead in Portage County later that day.

Records state Young responded to a call at Duchess Shoppe on State Route 5 around 2 p.m. for a man sleeping in the passenger seat of an SUV parked at the gas pumps.

The complaint says Young spent eight minutes waking Haehner up, grabbing gloves and a cigar tube from his vehicle and taking a syringe from the scene without documenting it before Haehner was let go.

Officials said the service call wasn’t thoroughly investigated, and Young violated procedures by improperly disposing of evidence.

Shortly after, at 2:30 p.m., Haehner was driving westbound on State Route 82 in Windham Township when he traveled over the center line and into the eastbound lane.

He hit Tammy Bortz, of Windham, who was driving in the eastbound lane, causing her car to overturn.

Both drivers died at the scene and were taken to the Summit County medical examiner’s office.

Toxicology tests found fentanyl in Haehner’s bloodstream during the autopsy.

According to the crash report, state troopers at the Ravenna Post found out on Dec. 3 that the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Haehner just before the crash.

According to the requested records, officials say Young let Haehner drive away from the scene while impaired. Records said Young has taken several courses on narcotics and their use through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Young was hired to work in the Trumbull County Jail in February of 1997 and became a deputy 10 years later.

Since then, Newton Falls City Manager David Lynch said Young was hired as a part-time officer at Newton Falls Police Department, per the recommendation of Police Chief Gene Fixler.