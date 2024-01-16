NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — In November 2020, Dan Polivka lost to Niki Frenchko for Trumbull County Commissioner. Nineteen months later, he lost the chairmanship of the Trumbull County Democratic Party to Mark Alberini. Now, Polivka has decided he wants to be commissioner again, and Tuesday night was given a resounding endorsement by the party that once rejected him.

The four candidates stood together on the stage at the Trumbull County Democratic Party Headquarters in McKinley Heights, each hoping to be endorsed as the party’s candidate for county commissioner for the seat currently held by Niki Frenchko.

“This summer, when the lawsuits accrued by our current commissioner, Commissioner Frenchko, went over $500,000, I just decided I can do a better job than that,” said John Brown, a candidate.

Warren council President Brown was the only candidate to mention Frenchko by name, though former Commissioner Polivka and Mathews school board member Michele Garman alluded to issues within the current board of commissioners.

“The way county commissioners meetings currently run is disgraceful. It’s a wonder how any action takes place whatsoever,” Garman said.

“During my tenure as a commissioner we did not have all this chaos. We had much progress,” Polivka said.

Howland Township trustee Dr. James LaPolla started his speech by thanking Polivka for helping him get elected, and then told the crowded room what was not a reason he was running.

“I am not seeking this position as a rematch or revenge of past political elections. But I seek this job as the opportunity to build on a positive foundation,” LaPolla said.

When the speeches were over, 109 executive and central committee members voted and returned the following numbers:

Polivka: 58

LaPolla: 30

Brown: 18

Garman: 3

In the two other races being endorsed, Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker was endorsed for Common Pleas Court Judge over 11th District Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Wright.

In the race for the county’s judge of domestic and juvenile court, attorney Kara Leonard Stanford was endorsed over Jack Pico by a vote of 56 to 55.