Trumbull Co. crews, ODOT prepare for overnight wintry mix

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Another round of winter weather is expected to impact the Valley Wednesday evening and crews in Trumbull County spent the day getting prepared.

They watch weather radar closely and monitor conditions. For this storm, Trumbull County decided not to pre-treat roads.

Crews say if it rains before the snow starts, it is not as effective. They plan to tackle this storm when the snow starts to fall.

“When you get that temperature hovering right around freezing point, it is critical for us to get the salt down at that point of time so that we don’t end up with the roads covered with a solid sheet of ice. It makes it harder to get the ice off the roads and it just makes it safer for everyone if we are out there to get it done ahead of it, said Trumbull County Highway superintendent Tom Clejka.

On the other hand, ODOT decided to pre-treat interstates and bridges on Wednesday.

Ray Marsch with ODOT said crews are expected to work 12 to 15 hour shifts to clear roads in time for the morning commute.

“On your way to work tomorrow morning or even tonight, leave early. Give yourself plenty of time. Leave a half hour, 45 minutes, give yourself extra time. Take it slow on your way to work or wherever you’re heading and be safe out there,” Marsch said.

ODOT will have more than 40 plows ready to clear the roads in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.