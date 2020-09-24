Trumbull Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal Warren shooting

This murder makes 2020 the deadliest year for the city in recent history

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Warren Tuesday night.

Police in the area of Maryland Street heard gunshots around 8:30 p.m. and started trying to figure out where they came from when someone called 911 to report a man had been shot at the end of a driveway.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Edward Wilson. The coroner’s office did not say where Wilson was from.

Detectives said Wilson was shot multiple times, but they are still trying to determine a motive and identify any possible suspects in the case.

This murder makes 2020 the deadliest year for the city in recent history.

“This is the 14th homicide we’ve had in the City of Warren. It’s the highest in at least 20 years, perhaps more,” said Lt. Bryan Holmes, Warren Police Department.

Investigators ask anyone who may have heard or seen anything to come forward with that information.