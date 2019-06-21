Trumbull Co. communities to perform ‘bump’ tests on tornado sirens

The test is to ensure radio frequencies and transmissions are connecting with each siren properly

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Bump tests are being done on tornado sirens in several Trumbull County communities.

Earlier this week, WYTV was the only station to investigate why the tornado sirens didn’t sound on Sunday when there was an active tornado warning for the area.

Residents in Howland Township, Hubbard and Warren should hear short cycles from the sirens between 9:30-10 a.m. Friday morning.

Howland Township Fire Chief James Pantalone says they have successfully tested two of the township’s five working sirens that didn’t sound on Sunday.

Safety officials across the county are still working together to find an answer as to what might have happened.