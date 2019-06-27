Trumbull Co. commissioners work to keep TJX construction jobs local

The land for the new TJX warehouse has now been cleared along Bailey Road and construction should start soon

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, Trumbull County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution urging TJX/HomeGoods to hire local workers during the construction of its Lordstown warehouse.

The resolution reads:

To adopt a Resolution to emphatically state the Board of Trumbull County Commissioners’ stance in support of TJX/HomeGoods, Inc. utilizing local workers for construction of a new distribution facility to be located at Hallock Young Road and Bailey Road in the Village of Lordstown. The Board of Commissioners approved the company’s request for tax incentives of 75% for ten years. In good faith, the Board of Trumbull County Commissioners is urging TJX to help give back to the economy of Trumbull County by utilizing local workers.”

The land for the new TJX warehouse has now been cleared along Bailey Road and construction is expected to start soon.

Last week, officials with various skilled trades unions and the president of the Builders Association expressed concern that the warehouse would be built by out-of-town companies and workers. They said the general contractor is from Georgia.