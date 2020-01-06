Trumbull Co. commissioners set 2020 goals during first meeting of the year

The commissioners also elected Frank Fuda to be president for the year

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County commissioners held their first public meeting of the new year Monday morning.

During the reorganization meeting, they talked about different things they want accomplished for 2020.

The commissioners also elected Frank Fuda to be president for the year. He’s been on the board for a few years now and said one of his top goals are storm water projects across the county.

“We’ve completed many more projects than the EPA thought we would, so we’re getting a lot of cooperation with them to finish the last 40 million we have to do. We also have a need for water all over Trumbull County,” said Fuda.

The board says it is also looking forward to improving businesses across Trumbull County.