TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Board of Trumbull County Commissioners is looking to fill two vacancies on the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Those who are interested can submit a letter of interest as well as a resume to county commissioners at 160 High St. NW in Warren.

Those should be submitted by January 25.

Candidates may also be asked to fill out an application.