Trumbull Co. businesses use supportive sign sales to help Second Harvest Food Bank

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Impression Media of Hubbard and MDI Studios of Warren donated $10,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank on Wednesday.

The group sold signs to support health care workers. What started as a small idea grew into thousands of sales and counting.

For every dollar donated, Second Harvest can make six meals. That means that Wednesday’s donation will help serve 60,000 meals for families in the Valley.

“It’s an unbelievable response and we hope it continues here for a few more weeks. We know some people are going back to work, but a lot of people need to realize that there’s still a lot of people that need assistance right now and that can benefit from what Second Harvest does,” said Michael Hagyri from Impression Media.

“We’re very lucky to live in such a compassionate area like the Mahoning Valley and this is just one example of our benefit of people, of how they’re creative and how they’re caring,” said Mike Iberis from Second Harvest.

Impression Media and MDI Studios have a new goal of raising $20,000 for the food bank.

