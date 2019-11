The board chairman said Ron Massullo did not follow board members' directives on his management style

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Board of Elections Deputy Director Ron Massullo has been placed on unpaid leave.

Board Chairman Mark Alberini said Massullo did not follow board members’ directives on his management style.

The board has not received any formal written complaints about Massullo but it previously had a meeting with him.

Massullo’s leave was for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.