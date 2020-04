The decision was made to maintain social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren city officials announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Trumbull County African American Achievers’ Festival will be canceled this year.

The decision was made to maintain social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor’s office said they will continue to notify the public about more event cancellations in Warren as they come in.

For more information regarding the cancellation, email trumbullachievers@gmail.com.