Trumbull Career and Technical Center releases restart plan

The plan maximizes time for students to experience hands-on, in-person learning in their career tech programs while minimizing health and safety risks

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull Career and Technical Center released its restart plan Thursday for the upcoming school year.

The plan maximizes time for students to experience hands-on, in-person learning in their career tech programs while minimizing health and safety risks by strictly following guidance from the CDC, ODE and Trumbull County Board of Health.

Half of TCTC’s student population will attend school each day.

Junior (Level I) students will report on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Senior (Level II) students will report on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fridays will be alternated between the two groups, and some Fridays will require all students to stay at home and be reserved for deep cleaning, teacher professional development and individual student remediation and enrichment in a virtual setting.

During in-person learning days, students will attend their program class for a little over four hours and one academic class for 90 minutes.

On days that students do not report to school, they will follow a virtual learning schedule and attend Google Meet sessions with their academic classes.

This plan satisfies social distancing recommendations and permits students to eat lunch in designated areas throughout the building, according to TCTC.

While in school, all TCTC staff and students are required to wear face coverings.

TCTC will welcome new students during Virtual Orientation Nights on August 19 and 20.

Information regarding orientation and more details and updates on TCTC’s restart plan can be accessed on the school’s website and social media platforms.

The first day for junior students is Monday, August 24.

Senior students will start at TCTC on Tuesday, August 25.

If at any point during the school year it is determined unsafe for students to attend school in-person, TCTC will shift to its online learning schedule which will require students to participate in daily virtual learning.