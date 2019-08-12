Trumbull Board of Elections votes to remove former Republican chair from ballot

The decision means Franklin is the only candidate left on the ballot

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A protest hearing was held at the Trumbull Board of Elections on Monday regarding Randy Law’s independent candidacy for mayor of Warren.

Warren resident and attorney Daniel Letson challenged Law’s affiliation, claiming that the ex-chairman of the Trumbull County Republican Party is still a Republican and cannot run as an independent.

Law is challenging incumbent Mayor Doug Franklin in November.

At Monday’s hearing, Ron Massullo, deputy director of Trumbull Board of Elections, said the board voted three to one to side with the protest, removing Law from the November ballot.

The decision means Franklin is the only candidate left on the ballot.