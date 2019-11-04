Trumbull Art Gallery to show two exhibitions in November

Both exhibitions will have an opening reception on Saturday, November 16

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull Art Gallery will be showing two exhibitions in November: Where Sidewalks End and Is Less More? The History of Minimal Living in the United States.

Where Sidewalks End exhibition will explore how neighborhoods and communities can become disconnected due to infrastructure.

The exhibition will include six photographers. Their work will show marginalization in areas without connectivity to assets and amenities like personal vehicles or live-in neighborhoods without access to retails, medical and public transportation.

The exhibit will also look at solutions to infrastructure issues underway in other area that address reconnecting people to the larger community.

Throughout the exhibit, public input on potential solutions is encouraged. Community members will also be invited to tell personal stories.

Photographers will be invited to document where their Sidewalks end online.

Is Less More? The History of Minimal Living in the United States is an exhibit from the Trumbull County Historical Society.

This exhibit will explore the eras that drove consumerism and people who rebelled against it.

Both exhibits will have an opening reception on Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They will be open from Nov. 14 to December 27 at the Trumbull Art Gallery on North Park Avenue in Warren.

Public submissions of photographs and stories will be displayed in each of the Where Sidewalks End exhibitions throughout the region.

Submit photos and stories here.