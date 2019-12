A truck that took down some utility lines in Boardman caused some headaches for drivers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A truck that took down some utility lines in Boardman caused headaches for drivers Thursday morning.

Police say an Ohio Valley Waste garbage truck pulled out of the Sheetz gas station on Market Street and left its boom up.

The truck took down utility lines at the intersections of Market Street and McClurg Road and at Market Street and W. Reserve Road.

The road was closed for a couple of hours, but it has since reopened.