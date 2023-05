LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s going to take a while to clean up a mess a truck made in Lisbon on Friday.

Police say an oversized semi took down power lines along Route 30 (Lincoln Avenue) around 2:20 p.m.

Traffic is being directed between the center of town and the bridge over LIttle Beaver Creek.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as crews work to clean up the area and make repairs.