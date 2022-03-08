BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating after a commercial truck was stolen and later ditched behind another business.

According to a police report, someone jumped into a truck owned by Murphy Contracting in a parking lot on Boardman-Poland Road Monday morning and took off.

Another contractor in the parking lot said he saw the truck leaving at a high rate of speed.

Other units were notified of the theft, and the truck was found behind a business on South Avenue with the keys in the ignition, however, a $290 chipping hammer was missing from the truck.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance footage to see if they can identify a suspect.