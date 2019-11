The scene is now clear and roads are open

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday night, roughly before 8 p.m., a truck went of the edge of the road at the intersection of I-64 and Blosser Road in Beaver Township.

Officers says the truck went roughly 100 feet before it came to a stop.

Traffic was stopped in both directions while the truck was removed from the road.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The scene is now clear and roads are open.