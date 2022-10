EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck carrying scrap overturned in East Palestine Friday morning.

The crash happened on Route 170 near Route 165.

Officials on the scene said the driver came around the corner too fast, lost control and overturned, spilling its load.

No one was hurt.

The road is closed in the area of the crash as crews work to clear the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.