Truck hauling cement rolls over on Route 30 in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A rollover crash closed a portion of Route 30 in Columbiana County for a few hours.

The road has since reopened.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a truck rolled over Wednesday morning on Route 30, just west of Lisbon.

The truck was hauling large cement tiles. A 36,000-pound tile rolled off the truck.

“When we pulled up on scene, all we seen was a flatbed truck and trailer lying on its side and then when I walked around we seen the big 38,000-pound concrete culvert pipe. Everything lying on its side. It was broke loose from the trailer in the ground,” said Jeff Waters, supervisor at Geary’s Auto Service.