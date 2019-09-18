Truck hauling cement rolls over on Route 30 in Lisbon

Local News

A 36,000-pound tile rolled off the truck

by: Keely Lovern

Posted: / Updated:

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A rollover crash closed a portion of Route 30 in Columbiana County for a few hours.

The road has since reopened.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a truck rolled over Wednesday morning on Route 30, just west of Lisbon.

The truck was hauling large cement tiles. A 36,000-pound tile rolled off the truck.

“When we pulled up on scene, all we seen was a flatbed truck and trailer lying on its side and then when I walked around we seen the big 38,000-pound concrete culvert pipe. Everything lying on its side. It was broke loose from the trailer in the ground,” said Jeff Waters, supervisor at Geary’s Auto Service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com