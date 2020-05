The driver hit the wall, crossed both lanes, took out an exit sign and flipped over

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver of a Ford F-150 had reportedly minor injuries after a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Masury.

It happened at Route 82 east at the Route 62 west ramp.

The driver hit the wall, crossed both lanes, took out an exit sign and flipped over. The vehicle came to a rest on the grass on the side of the road.

The driver was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center with injuries that were reported as minor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.