Truck driver cited after vehicle hits bridge in North Jackson

Local News

Ohio Department of Transportation engineers were on site to check the bridge for any damage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A commercial driver was cited Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving hit the Ohio Turnpike bridge over Mahoning Avenue.

The roll-off truck had its boom extended when it hit the bridge.

Ohio Department of Transportation engineers were on site to check the bridge for any damage.

The bridge and road remain open.

The driver, Michael Rabich of Youngstown, reportedly had minor injuries. He was not taken to the hospital.

He’s being cited for a charge of the vehicle being over height.

The truck is registered to Falls Recycling.

The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com