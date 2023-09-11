CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Emergency crews were called after a truck rolled down a hill and into a resident’s home, according to the Campbell Fire Department.

Authorities with Campbell Fire Department told First News that a lawn care worker was attempting to take a lawn mower off of a truck just after 1 p.m. Monday when the truck disengaged from parking and rolled down the hill on Hamilton Street.

The truck knocked down a dead-end sign and electrical wires, causing a power outage in the neighborhood. FirstEnergy is on the scene working to restore the outage.

The truck also crashed into a home, causing damage. No injuries were reported.

A witness reported seeing the lawn worker chasing after the truck.

Nick Rick contributed to this report.