Truck crashes into home in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A truck crashed into the front of a house in Youngstown Saturday night.

It happened on the 400 block of Garfield Street just before 9 p.m.

When 33 News arrived on scene, reporters saw the truck had knocked down the front of the house.

Youngstown police and fire departments are on scene.

The driver was transported to the hospital. His injuries are unknown.

According to the neighbor, Michelle Watkins, who called 911, the driver looked passed out in the vehicle.

“I seen that little White boy in that car and he was unresponsive. I called her from down the road, and we just stood back because we couldn’t touch nothing,” Watkins said.

One man, the owner of the house, was inside the house at the time, but he is okay, according to police.