YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There is a hole in the side of Youngstown Pipe and Steel after a truck crashed into the building Monday afternoon.

A pickup truck ran into the gas meter, requiring gas in the building to be shut off. The damage was external and business is expected to resume as normal once the scene clears.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Dominion Energy and Boardman Fire Department were on scene.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.