YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters responded to the South Side Saturday night after a truck caught on fire.

It happened on Cambridge Avenue between Judson and South avenues.

The Youngstown Fire Department says the truck is destroyed and was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

It was parked in an abandoned driveway near where the owner lives. The owner says he believes the fire started under suspicious circumstances.

The truck fire was in danger of catching the occupied home next door on fire but it was quickly put out.

No one was hurt.