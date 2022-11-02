AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Austintown blocked a portion of Route 46.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver in an SUV traveling northbound fell asleep at the wheel and went left of center, striking an SUV traveling the opposite direction.

It happened before 2 p.m. right near New Road.

The collision caused the second SUV to go off the road and into a small ditch.

Troopers say there are no injuries, and the driver who fell asleep will be cited. It may take another 30 minutes or so for them to get the road back open.